iQOO Neo 7 Key Charging Detail Tipped

According to the trustworthy Chinese tipper, the Neo 7 will feature 120W fast charging. This will be an upgrade because the Neo 6 supported 80W charging.

Highlights

  • The gadget will have a flat E5 AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution.
  • A 4,700mAh battery with 120W quick charging powers the device.
  • The iQOO 11 series is supposedly already under development by iQOO.

iQOO

In China, iQOO is anticipated to make the iQOO Neo 7 announcement in October. Several of the Neo 7's most important features have been made public before launch. The phone's ability to charge quickly has been tipped by tipster Digital Chat Station. The trustworthy Chinese tipper revealed that the Neo 7 would offer 120W fast charging while responding to a Weibo user. This will be an upgrade because the Neo 6 supported 80W charging.

iQOO Neo 7 Specifications

The Dimensity 9000+ will be used in the iQOO Neo 7, according to several reports. The gadget will include a flat E5 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and support Full HD+ resolution. It is anticipated to have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS. There are several rumours that the Neo 7 will use the iQOO 10 5G's characteristics.

iQOO 10 5G Features and Specifications

The 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display on the iQOO 10 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone has up to 12 GB of LPDDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. It has a 16MP front camera, a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. A 4,700mAh battery with 120W quick charging powers the device.

In similar developments, the iQOO 11 series is allegedly under development by iQOO. The iQOO 11 and 11 Pro phones could be in the lineup. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an E6 AMOLED display with curved edges are anticipated for both devices. The iQOO 10 Pro 5G made its debut as the first phone in the world to offer 200W rapid charging. The iQOO 11 Pro is, therefore, likely to offer 200W charging as well.

iQOO 10 Pro 5G

The newest flagship model in iQOO's iQOO 10 series is the iQOO 10 Pro 5G. This new device from iQOO features a triple-camera configuration with the most recent Qualcomm chipset. The device has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The selfie camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout at the top of the screen. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is housed inside the iQOO 10 Pro 5G.

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
