Vivo Y16 Might Launch this Week in India

The Vivo Y16 is scheduled to launch in India this week, followed by the less expensive Vivo Y02 in October. The Vivo Y16 and Y02 will guarantee Vivo's midrange portfolio ahead of the Indian Christmas season. Vivo previously introduced the Vivo Y35 and Vivo Y22 in India.

Vivo Y16 Specifications

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo Y16 has a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch that will house the front camera, making it suitable for users searching for a midrange handset. A 5MP front camera will handle camera responsibilities upfront. A 13MP main camera with a 2MP secondary lens and an LED flash will be located at the rear.

The MediaTek Helio P35 CPU will be housed within the device together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Y16 will receive extended RAM capability, providing an additional 1GB of RAM through the internal storage system on board. Additional storage can be added through an SD Card up to 1TB. Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12, will power the Vivo Y16. A 5,000mAh battery pack and a Type C port are used to charge the Vivo Y16.

Vivo Y16 Price and Availability

This week, Vivo will introduce the Vivo Y16 in India. The company will launch the product at a price of Rs 12,499 with the intention of serving the lower end of the midrange smartphone market in India. Following this launch, the Vivo Y02 smartphone will go on sale sometime in October. The Vivo Y16 and other Y series products, including the Vivo Y35 and the Vivo Y22, were released by Vivo in time for the Indian holiday season.

Vivo Y02

A new smartphone called the Vivo Y02 with a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage is anticipated to be on sale in the third quarter of 2022.