Xiaomi Pad 5 Finally Gets Updated to Android 12

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

Highlights

  • The EEA and Global versions of the gadget can now receive this update as well.
  • The Android 12 upgrade was made available to the table in China.
  • Even though Android 13 is currently available, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is only now getting the Android 12 upgrade.

Xiaomi Pad 5

With the release of the Xiaomi Pad 5 series in August 2021, Xiaomi once again entered the tablet market. Over the course of the subsequent few months, the non-pro variant was introduced to numerous foreign markets. The product is now finally getting the Android 12 upgrade globally, one year after its debut. With MIUI 12.5 for Pad, which is based on Android 11, Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi Pad. Before being made available in countries like India, it was updated to MIUI 13.

The Android 12 update was recently made available to the table in China. The EEA and Global versions of the gadget can now receive this update as well. It is important to keep in mind that the product's most recent software upgrade is still in the "Stable Beta" stage. In other words, it has only been made accessible to a small number of users. The upgrade will be made available for more units in the upcoming days if these early adopters don't encounter any significant problems. In addition, we anticipate Xiaomi to make the upgrade available in more regional variations, including India, Russia, Turkey, and Taiwan.

Having said that, it is disappointing that the Xiaomi Pad 5 is just getting the Android 12 upgrade now that Android 13 is already out. If the business had instead released Android 12L, as Samsung is doing for its tablet portfolio, that would have been excellent. It is unknown at this time if the Xiaomi Pad 5 will eventually receive the Android 13 upgrade. However, it might get the MIUI 14 upgrade.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Features

A high-quality mid-range tablet with an emphasis on performance is the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, which provides solid gaming performance. It also has a 120Hz display, which improves the fluidity of the software. A superior viewing experience is provided by the huge display's compatibility with Dolby Vision, and the quad-speaker system's strong and clear audio is useful for both gaming and content consumption.

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

