Micromax IN 1 Users Facing Problems after Update

Micromax had previously announced a new smartphone for the Indian market in March 2021. The gadget was a capable mid-range model dubbed the IN 1, which was introduced. A little over a year after its release, owners of this smartphone have taken to social media to express some serious issues about the product.

Micromax IN 1 Complaint

Shubham Dutt, via his official Twitter account, was the first to announce the news. In his initial tweet, he included pictures of the Micromax IN 1 model along with a brief statement about his experience. He claimed that the business released an August patch update for the IN 1 after a year. However, this upgrade caused the battery to deplete quickly, and a few days later, he discovered that the battery had begun to swell as well.

He finally turned the device off permanently after realising that the rear panel was bent outward from the centre. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like this is an isolated incident. Shubham Dutt found others on Twitter who were having the same problems and uploaded screenshots of their complaints in another tweet. Tweets like "I'm facing fast battery draining issue with my Micromax IN 1 Handset" were included in this.

This was followed by more tweets criticising the corporation for releasing an upgrade more than a year after the smartphone was first released, even if the update made the device worse to use on a daily basis. The company has not yet formally reacted to this problem that has impacted its customers. But pay attention because we'll let you know when further details about this situation become available.

Micromax IN 1

The Micromax In 1 smartphone was introduced on March 19, 2021. The phone has a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 CPU powers the Micromax In 1. It has 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Micromax In 1 has a 5000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 10. The Micromax In 1 offers its own kind of quick charging.