Micromax IN 1 Users Facing Problems after Update

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

Owners of this smartphone have voiced some serious reservations about it on social media a little over a year after its release.

Highlights

  • The gadget was a capable mid-range model dubbed the IN 1, which was introduced.
  • Social media has been used by users of this smartphone to air some serious grievances about the product.
  • The news was initially announced by Shubham Dutt on his official Twitter account.

Follow Us

Micromax
Picture Credit - Subham Dutt

Micromax had previously announced a new smartphone for the Indian market in March 2021. The gadget was a capable mid-range model dubbed the IN 1, which was introduced. A little over a year after its release, owners of this smartphone have taken to social media to express some serious issues about the product.

Micromax IN 1 Complaint

Shubham Dutt, via his official Twitter account, was the first to announce the news. In his initial tweet, he included pictures of the Micromax IN 1 model along with a brief statement about his experience. He claimed that the business released an August patch update for the IN 1 after a year. However, this upgrade caused the battery to deplete quickly, and a few days later, he discovered that the battery had begun to swell as well.

He finally turned the device off permanently after realising that the rear panel was bent outward from the centre. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like this is an isolated incident. Shubham Dutt found others on Twitter who were having the same problems and uploaded screenshots of their complaints in another tweet. Tweets like "I'm facing fast battery draining issue with my Micromax IN 1 Handset" were included in this.

This was followed by more tweets criticising the corporation for releasing an upgrade more than a year after the smartphone was first released, even if the update made the device worse to use on a daily basis. The company has not yet formally reacted to this problem that has impacted its customers. But pay attention because we'll let you know when further details about this situation become available.

Micromax IN 1

The Micromax In 1 smartphone was introduced on March 19, 2021. The phone has a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 CPU powers the Micromax In 1. It has 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Micromax In 1 has a 5000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 10. The Micromax In 1 offers its own kind of quick charging.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments