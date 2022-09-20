MacBook Air M1 to Get a Big Price Drop on Flipkart

The MacBook Air M1 will sell for as little as Rs 6X,490, according to a Flipkart listing, although the exact price is yet unknown.

Highlights

  • In 2022, the laptop is still a viable option because the MacBook Air with the new-generation M2 processor is still quite pricey.
  • The MacBook Air M1 has fantastic battery life.
  • Users that prioritise gaming may want to think about getting a Windows PC.

MacBook

The forthcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will effectively reduce the price of Apple's M1-powered MacBook Air M1 (16GB RAM) to below Rs 70,000. The MacBook Air M1 will sell for as little as Rs 6X,490, according to a Flipkart listing seen by tipster Mukul Sharma (via India Today), but the precise price is yet unknown. Additionally, the item has a star next to the price, suggesting that the actual price reduction could not be close to the Rs 70,000 threshold. Deals like exchange offers and bank offers will probably be included.

MacBook Air 1 Price

Even if the price is below Rs 1 lakh, the MacBook Air M1 (16GB) is now selling for Rs 1,32,900 on Flipkart, so it's still a fantastic value. On the Apple India website, it is priced at Rs 99,900 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. In 2022, the laptop is still a viable option because the MacBook Air with the new-generation M2 processor is still quite pricey. Although serious gamers might think about getting a Windows notebook, it is adequate for daily productivity-oriented work. The laptop also has substantial battery life.

The M2-powered laptop has a fresh look, but its performance improvement is only marginal. If you already own an iPhone and a pair of AirPods, Apple MacBooks, in general, might be very helpful. All of its devices offer seamless connectivity when used together. The actual prices of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13's price reductions during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are yet unknown, in addition to the M1 MacBook Air. The price of the iPhone 12 has so far been confirmed by Amazon to be less than Rs 40,000 during its Great Indian Festival promotion. On September 23, both sales events will get underway. The Apple iPhone 14 is also on sale in India, however, there is no discount. But keep in mind that the official Apple website is also giving certain discounts.

