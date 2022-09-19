Is iPhone 12 Still a Good Buy in 2022

iPhones are considered pretty good in value, even if they are two or three generations old, at least in the Indian market. If you want an iPhone, the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart and the Great Indian Festival on Amazon are good opportunities for you to get one. Apart from the latest iPhone 14 series, the previous generation iPhone series, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 series, will go under heavy discount on the e-commerce platforms of Flipkart and Amazon, starting September 23, 2022.

Amazon has said that the iPhone 12 series would be priced under Rs 40,000 during the Great Indian Festival. The company hasn't mentioned the exact amount, but it will be revealed soon. The real question is whether iPhone 12 is worth buying in 2022. Let's take a look at a few things to determine whether it is or not.

iPhone 12 Overview

iPhone 12 will be available at a huge discount, but the base model comes with 64GB and not 128GB. So that's something to consider. The 128GB variant would likely be priced a few thousand rupees more. Ideally, you should be able to get the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 for under Rs 50,000 in the upcoming sale.

The iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic SoC, which is very powerful and capable of allowing users to multitask easily. It has a dual-camera setup at the rear and has a stylish body. The display has a ceramic shield at the top, and the front has a 12MP sensor for selfies and video calling. It comes with IP68 certification meaning it is water resistant. The iPhone 12 series is capable of supporting 5G networks.

It will receive iOS updates until at least 2027 or 2028. One great thing about iPhones is that they have a great resale value. So even if you have to sell it in a year or two, you can get a good value for it in the Indian market.

While there are new iPhone series' available, you can absolutely go for the iPhone 12 series as well, as it is quite powerful and capable of delivering a flagship experience.