iPhone 12 Offer Under Rs 40,000 in Amazon

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The iPhone 12 will cost less than Rs 40,000, according to a teaser graphic posted on Amazon's microsite for the Great Indian Festival. The cost for the entry-level 64GB storage model should be this. In that case, this will be the iPhone 12's lowest pricing that we have yet to see.

Highlights

  • The iPhone 12 is currently offered in the nation for Rs 59,990.
  • The iPhone 12 will cost less than Rs 40,000, according to a teaser graphic posted on Amazon's microsite for the Great Indian Festival.
  • The iPhone 12 also offers FaceID facial recognition in addition to that. It is IP68 rated and includes a stereo speaker configuration.

Follow Us

iPhone 12

The iPhone 14 series was just unveiled by Apple as the newest edition of iPhones. The tech behemoth from Cupertino has reduced the cost of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models already on the market. The iPhone 12 is currently offered in the nation for Rs 59,990. The impending Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, however, will likely provide a significant discount on the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 will cost less than Rs 40,000, according to a teaser graphic posted on Amazon's microsite for the Great Indian Festival. The cost for the entry-level 64GB storage model should be this. In that case, this will be the iPhone 12's lowest pricing that we have yet to see. Let's quickly recall the technical specification and features of the iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12: Specifications and Features

The iPhone 12 is a model that is two generations old and has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 460ppi pixel density and 1200nits of maximum brightness. It has a ceramic barrier for safety and a Super Retina XDR display that supports HDR and Dolby Vision. The A14 Bionic chipset, which was manufactured using a 5nm process, powers the iPhone 12. It comes with storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The smartphone has already received the iOS 16 update, and in the upcoming years, more software updates should be available.

Referring to the camera features, the iPhone 12 has a 12MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation and true tone flash. Another 12MP lens is added to it, adding the ability to shoot at ultra-wide angles. It has a 12MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

The iPhone 12 also offers FaceID facial recognition in addition to that. It is IP68 rated and includes a stereo speaker configuration. A lightning port and MagSafe wireless charging are both included on the iPhone 12. 5G connection is supported by the iPhone 12. When it was released in 2020, it was offered at a price of Rs 79,999. Apple also discontinued providing chargers and EarPods with the iPhone 12 and later.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments