iPhone 12 Offer Under Rs 40,000 in Amazon

The iPhone 14 series was just unveiled by Apple as the newest edition of iPhones. The tech behemoth from Cupertino has reduced the cost of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models already on the market. The iPhone 12 is currently offered in the nation for Rs 59,990. The impending Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, however, will likely provide a significant discount on the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 will cost less than Rs 40,000, according to a teaser graphic posted on Amazon's microsite for the Great Indian Festival. The cost for the entry-level 64GB storage model should be this. In that case, this will be the iPhone 12's lowest pricing that we have yet to see. Let's quickly recall the technical specification and features of the iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12: Specifications and Features

The iPhone 12 is a model that is two generations old and has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 460ppi pixel density and 1200nits of maximum brightness. It has a ceramic barrier for safety and a Super Retina XDR display that supports HDR and Dolby Vision. The A14 Bionic chipset, which was manufactured using a 5nm process, powers the iPhone 12. It comes with storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The smartphone has already received the iOS 16 update, and in the upcoming years, more software updates should be available.

Referring to the camera features, the iPhone 12 has a 12MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation and true tone flash. Another 12MP lens is added to it, adding the ability to shoot at ultra-wide angles. It has a 12MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

The iPhone 12 also offers FaceID facial recognition in addition to that. It is IP68 rated and includes a stereo speaker configuration. A lightning port and MagSafe wireless charging are both included on the iPhone 12. 5G connection is supported by the iPhone 12. When it was released in 2020, it was offered at a price of Rs 79,999. Apple also discontinued providing chargers and EarPods with the iPhone 12 and later.