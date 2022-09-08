iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Price in India Slashed

The iPhone 14 series has finally been released by Apple in India, with a starting price of Rs 79,990. Along with the release of the new iPhones, the business cut the pricing of the previous models and stopped selling the iPhone 11. In India, the prices of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have been reduced, which is not surprising given that it happens every year. Here is all the information you require.

The same price for the iPhone 14 has been announced in India. Apple has reduced the cost of the iPhone 13 since it was released one year ago. The price of the iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage has increased to Rs 69,990. However, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you might be able to find it for a significantly lower cost. According to teases, both sale events will likely begin next week and go through the end of the month.

The Price of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12

The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 79,990, which means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 10,000. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 58,730 on Apple’s online website, which is available on some other iPhones too. The exchange amount is calculated on the basis of the phone’s condition and age. Flipkart, on the other hand, is giving up to Rs 17,000 off on the exchange of your old phone.

In India, the cost of the iPhone 12 has also decreased; it now costs as little as Rs 59,990. However, Amazon is offering the 64GB storage option of the iPhone 12 for just Rs 52,999. On Amazon, customers will receive an exchange deal worth up to Rs 10,950. The price of the iPhone 12 mini is Rs 55,999. This year, Apple released a new iPhone 14 Plus model instead of a tiny version. Apple long ago stopped selling Plus models, so when it did so again, everyone was shocked. Between the regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro smartphone lies the Plus model.