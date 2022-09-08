iOS 16 Availability Date Confirmed, Check Out top Features

Apple is going to release iOS 16 on September 12. It is available for free download and is compatible with iPhone 8 and later. Initially, the firm debuted iOS 16 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). You should be aware of every top feature in iOS 16 listed below.

Redesigned Lockscreen

Apple has totally overhauled the iOS lock screen and now lets users customize it to their tastes. According to reports, iOS 16 will also incorporate Android's "Always-On display" functionality; however, it may only be available on iPhone 14 Pro models. Widgets that are integrated with wallpapers and display information like missed calls and future alerts are now supported on the lock screen. Additionally, users will be able to pinch the lock screen to choose between the stack, count, and extended list views as alerts roll up from the bottom of the screen.

Focus Fode

Apple is making some adjustments to the Focus Mode, which was first introduced with iOS 15. There are now numerous options to enable focus mode, including via the Control Center or by automating the process, and it is now tied to the updated lock screen. Focus Filters are a big improvement to Focus mode. Users can limit the system programs like Mail, Messages, Safari, and Calendar to showing just pertinent content.

Unsend and Edit Sent Messages

Up to 15 minutes after a message has been delivered, you can now amend or cancel it. Additionally, users can now flag chats as unread and recover recently deleted messages for up to 30 days.

Apple Map and CarPlay Updates

The Maps app from Apple has also undergone considerable alterations. With the new Maps, you can now check public transportation prices and navigate with multistops and 3D-like visualisations. The iOS 16 update now supports multiple screens, which has increased CarPlay functionality. On the dashboard, users will also be able to monitor numerous data like speed, fuel level, and vehicle temperature.

Apple PassKeys

Users of iOS 16 will be able to access websites without entering a password, thanks to PassKeys. All of your current passwords will be replaced with a new one that is end-to-end encrypted, stored locally on the device, and synced across all of your iCloud-enabled devices.

Remember that utilising Apple Passkey necessitates the activation of two-factor authentication.

Other Updates

The music player widget on the lock screen, which functions similarly to the controls for the music player on Android phones, is another helpful addition. You may now plan emails in advance with the new Mail app because it now detects important missing components like email attachments automatically. Along with a number of additional features, customers of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may also get Astrography Mode, satellite connectivity, and two choices for how the notch appears and functions.