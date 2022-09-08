Apple Event: Dates You Should Remember

Apple unveiled up to eight new items during the Far Out event, including four new iPhone models, three new Apple Watch models, and the brand-new AirPods Pro. Pre-order and availability dates for each of these new products vary. We provide you with the dates that you must remember in order to purchase the newest Apple items.

iPhone 14

Goes for pre-orders on: September 9

When will it be available: Starting September 16

iPhone 14 Plus

Goes for pre-orders on: September 9

When will it be available: Starting October 7

iPhone 14 Pro

Goes for pre-orders on: September 9

When will it be available: Starting September 16

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Goes for pre-orders on: September 9

When will it be available: Starting September 16

AirPods Pro

Goes for pre-orders on: September 9

When will it be available: Starting September 23

Apple Watch Ultra

Goes for pre-orders on: September 7

When will it be available: Starting September 23

Apple Watch Series 8

Goes for pre-orders on: September 7

When will it be available: Starting September 16

Apple Watch SE

Goes for pre-orders on: September 7

When will it be available: Starting September 16

Pricing List For All New Apple Products

- iPhone 14: Price starts at Rs 79,900

- iPhone 14 Plus: Price starts at Rs 89,900

- iPhone 14 Pro: Price starts at Rs 1,29,900

- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price starts at Rs 1,39,900

- Apple Watch Ultra: Price starts at Rs 89,900

- Apple Watch Series 8: Price starts at Rs 45,900

- Apple Watch SE: Price starts at Rs 29,900

- AirPods Pro: Price starts at Rs 26,900