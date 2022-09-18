Satellite Connectivity will Now Arrive for the Flagship Samsung Phone Series

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series and introduced support for satellite connectivity for the first time on iPhones. But the satellite connectivity support can only be used for sending SOS messages. Voice calling, texting, and internet via satellite signals is not yet supported on iPhones. Now, Samsung, Apple's arch rival in the premium smartphone business, is reportedly going to add support for satellite connectivity on its flagship smartphone series.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series early next year. Going by the trend that Samsung has followed in the last few years, we can expect an event from the company around January 2023 for the Galaxy S23 series. Much like Apple, Samsung is also expected to add support for satellite connectivity in the Galaxy S23 series devices. The development was shared by Gizmochina.

Currently, the Satellite SOS feature for the iPhones is only reserved for the US and Canadian markets. Apple is expected to roll out the support for the same feature in other international markets soon as well. It is worth noting that before Apple, Huawei had already added support for satellite connectivity on its Mate50 series.

Satellite networks are going to play a major role in bridging the digital divide that exists in almost every developing and already developed nation. It would be interesting to see when smartphone makers actually allow users to leverage satellite connectivity networks as an alternative to mobile networks. In order to allow users to do so, smartphone manufacturers would have to add more costly materials to the devices, and the smartphones might become more expensive.

Samsung hasn't officially revealed anything about the Galaxy S23 series. The upcoming flagship smartphone series is expected to come with Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is again expected to have support for 'S Pen'.