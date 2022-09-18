Meghbela Broadband Charges Rs 1000 per Month for 100 Mbps Plan with Android Box

Meghbela Broadband is another regional internet service provider (ISP) which has been looking after the fiber internet needs of consumers in Kolkata, the Rest of Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. The company has some pretty interesting plans under its portfolio. You can get plans with speeds of up to 1 Gbps from the company. One of the best plans that the company is offering customers in Kolkata right now is the Rs 1000 per month plan. Let's take a look at what this plan is all about.

Meghbela Broadband Rs 1000 Per Month Plan with OTT Benefits

Meghbela Broadband offers its Rs 1000 per month plan with 100 Mbps of speed. The company has not mentioned the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data limit of this plan on its website. Under terms and conditions, it is mentioned that the Rs 1000 already includes GST, so users won't have to worry about paying 18% more on top of the mentioned amount. Just for comparison, Airtel's 100 Mbps plan costs Rs 942 per month. In that regard, the plan from Meghbela isn't too expensive.

On top of this, Meghbela is offering customers OTT (over-the-top) benefits with this plan. The OTT benefits include - Meghbela TV, Zee5, addatimes, Hungama, Hubhooper, Hoichoi, Voot, and more. With this plan, customers will also get access to an Android Box. The Android Box will be offered to the users on a one-time security deposit of Rs 2,000. The security deposit is refundable in nature.

To get more details about the services of the company, you can visit its website. Meghbela Broadband also has a support team to answer all of your queries.