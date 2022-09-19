BSNL has the Best 2GB Daily Data Voucher, but its Expensive

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has the best 2GB daily data voucher in the game right now. Users of the telco who are already on 4G VoLTE services can enjoy this voucher even more than the users who are under the coverage of the 3G network. This data voucher that we are talking about doesn't come with any voice calling or SMS benefits. It is a data voucher meant to be added to an active base pack for boosting the daily data consumption of the user. Let's take a look at the voucher that we are talking about.

BSNL 2GB Daily Data Voucher meant for Boosting Data Consumption of Users

BSNL's 'Data_1515' voucher comes with a total validity of 365 calendar days. This voucher is a great option for consumers who want additional data on their base pack. BSNL offers 2GB of daily data with this voucher to the consumers. The total data offered by the plan in high-speed is 730GB. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed for the consumers dips down to 40 Kbps.

This is the most expensive data voucher offered by the telco. If you just want a data voucher to get by for one day, then you can purchase the Mini_16 plan from the telco, which offers 2GB of data for 1 day. Compared to the cost that the consumers have to pay private telcos today for a single GB of 4G data additionally, this voucher is pretty affordable.

BSNL's plans are majorly priced in the more affordable category because they lack the support of the 4G network, which doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon. The delays have consumed BSNL's chances of recovery, and the state-run telco is now expected to provide blanket 4G coverage in India by 2025. As for the company's 5G rollout, there's no saying when it will happen.