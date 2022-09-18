Jio vs Airtel: Battle of the Premium Broadband Plans for Regular Users

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The charges would be paid by the customers in lump-sum if they decide to go for the long-term subscription plans. These plans offer customers up to 300 Mbps of symmetrical download and upload speeds. Jio users do get more OTT benefits and a free STB.

Highlights

  • In the Indian market, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel not only lead in the mobile services space, but are also the leading FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) service providers.
  • Let's compare what Airtel and Jio offer in the premium category of broadband plans which everyday or regular users can leverage to stay connected to the internet. 
  • Note that both these plans are also available for long-term validities.

In the Indian market, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel not only lead in the mobile services space but are also the leading FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) service providers. Jio's brand JioFiber and Airtel's broadband arm Airtel Xstream Fiber offer very similar plans. Both companies fight aggressively to win over customers. Jio has largely been ahead of Airtel in both the FTTH broadband as well as mobile services segment. This doesn't mean Airtel's plans are any less good. Today, let's compare what Airtel and Jio offer in the premium category of broadband plans that everyday or regular users can leverage to stay connected to the internet.

Jio vs Airtel: the Premium Broadband Plan Battle that You Should Check Out

-  JioFiber  Airtel
Price  Rs 1499 + 18% GST = 1768.82 Rs 1498 + 18% GST = 1767.64
Speed and Data  300 Mbps with 3.3TB 300 Mbps with 3.3TB
Voice   Free  Free
OTT and Other Benefits Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal+, Discovery+, LionsgatePlay, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji and JioSaavn. 

Users can also claim a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box)

 Netflix (Basic), Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, VIP Service, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Wynk Premium, and FASTag. 

Note that both these plans are also available for long-term validities. The charges would be paid by the customers in lump-sum if they decide to go for the long-term subscription plans. These plans offer customers up to 300 Mbps of symmetrical download and upload speeds. Jio users do get more OTT benefits and a free STB. Airtel users need to pay a charge of Rs 1500 if they want the Xstream Box from Airtel Digital TV, the DTH (Direct-to-Home) arm of Bharti Airtel.

JioFiber's plan clearly has the edge here, but Airtel's plan is also good. Both almost offer the same kind of benefits for the same price. Jio believes in offering something extra than the competition for the same price, and that's why JioFiber users get more OTT benefits.

