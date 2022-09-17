Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant Launched in India

The Vivo T1 5G Silky White model of the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has been released in India. It was first introduced in February of this year in the colour selections Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black. On Flipkart, you can purchase this new colour. The smartphone has a triple camera configuration on the back and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. Let's look at the price and features of smartphone.

Vivo T1 5G Silky White Specifications and Features

The specifications for the Vivo T1 5G Silky White are the same as those for the normal colour variants. FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 is preinstalled on it. The smartphone has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. A Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and up to 8GB of RAM are included in its hardware.

The internal storage capacity of the Vivo T1 5G is up to 128GB, and it can be expanded by up to 1TB using a microSD card. The device has connectivity options for 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, and USB OTG. The fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, GPS, e-compass, and virtual gyroscope sensor are all included in this Vivo phone.

The Vivo T1 5G has a triple rear camera arrangement with a primary 50MP sensor in the camera area. Additionally, the system has two 2MP sensors. For selfies and video calls, the front-facing 16MP camera is available. On the phone, Vivo has included a few camera capabilities like a Super Night Mode and a Multi Style Portrait mode.

Vivo T1 5G Silky White Price in India

The base 4GB + 128GB storage edition of the T1 5G from Vivo was made available in India in February of this year for a starting price of Rs 15,990. Priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively, were the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options. The phone was available in the colours Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy.