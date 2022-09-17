iPad with A13 Bionic Chip Available at an Attractive Price

Apple's iPad is a good option if you want to get a tablet but aren't a big fan of Android. The iPad can actually be purchased for cheaper than its original price. The iPad 9th generation is offered for Rs 25,990 on Croma, a retail website and online marketplace. More affordable than Flipkart and Amazon at the moment, Croma is the place to go for the iPad. On September 23, the world's largest e-commerce sites will hold their festive sale. The iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even the iPhone 11 are anticipated to be offered at steep discounts on Flipkart.

iPad Air With 9th Generation is Subject to the Following Offer

The price of the iPad Air 9th generation is Rs 27,990 on Croma (via IndiaToday). The iPad 9th generation's price drops to Rs 25,990, if you have an HDFC card, you can receive a flat discount of Rs 2000. Both offline and online stores are eligible for the promotion. The price of the item on Amazon is Rs 27,890.

The entry-level iPad 10th generation was expected to be introduced by Apple at its Far Out event, but only the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch 8 series were made official. The iPad 9th gen was first introduced by the Cupertino firm in 2021. In its speech, Apple asserted that its products are up to six times faster than the most popular Android tablet and up to three times faster than the best-selling Chromebook.

An A13 Bionic chip, which powers the 10.20-inch iPad Air and provides a 20% performance improvement over the previous model, is used to power the device. A 12MP super wide camera is prominently shown on the iPad. A rear camera with 8MP is also included. If you are still working from home or taking classes from home, the 12MP camera is especially useful. Along with a smart keyboard, the iPad is compatible with the original Apple Pencil. Space grey and silver are the possible colour options for the device.