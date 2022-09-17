Vivo Y52t with Dimensity 700 SoC Launched Silently

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 6.51-inch LCD display, two back cameras, support for two SIM cards, expandable storage, and Funtouch OS, which is based on Android 11, are all features of the Vivo Y52t. Compared to the Vivo Y52, which was released last year, the device seems to be an improvement. Let's examine the price, features, and technical details of the Vivo Y52t in more detail.

Vivo Y52t Specifications and Features

With a maximum brightness of 600 nits, the Vivo Y52t 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen offers a 20:9 aspect ratio, HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The typical 60Hz refresh rate is compatible with it. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, built using 7nm technology, drives the Y52t and contains 2 cores that run at 2.2 GHz and 6 cores that run at 2.0 GHz. In addition to the processor, 128/256GB of internal storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM are employed. A microSD card slot for up to 1TB of storage expansion is also included in the phone.

A 5,000mAh battery powering the Vivo Y52t is capable of 10W charging. The smartphone is powered on Android OS 12 with OriginOS on top. It has a 3.5mm headphone socket and a fingerprint sensor that is located on the side. The smartphone weighs roughly 198g and has a thickness of 8.45mm.

The Vivo smartphone boasts a dual back camera configuration with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP sensor, as far as cameras go. It has an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y52t Price and More

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Vivo Y52t costs 1,299 Yuan (about $186/Rs 14,814) in China. It is also available with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage for 1,499 Yuan, which is around $214 or Rs 17,000. The gadget will be sold starting on September 19 and comes in Peach, Blue, and Black colours.