WhatsApp Signals Entry into Entertaining OTT Content Arena

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

WhatsApp will also release this 12-minute short film on its YouTube account. So if you don't have a subscription to Amazon Prime, you can watch it on YouTube. The movie is inspired by the Greek epic poem 'The Odyssey'.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is reportedly entering the world of cinema and entertaining over-the-top (OTT) content with its first original short film called 'Naija Odyssey'.
  • This short film will go live on both Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
  • The story is about an NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, born in Greece to Nigerian parents.

Follow Us

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly entering the world of cinema and entertaining over-the-top (OTT) content with its first original short film called 'Naija Odyssey'. This short film will go live on both Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. The story is about an NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, born in Greece to Nigerian parents. The short film will go live on September 21, 2022. This would be the first time WhatsApp would be engaging directly in the world of entertaining visual content.

WhatsApp will also release this 12-minute short film on its YouTube account. So if you don't have a subscription to Amazon Prime, you can watch it on YouTube. The movie is inspired by the Greek epic poem 'The Odyssey'.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments