WhatsApp Signals Entry into Entertaining OTT Content Arena

WhatsApp is reportedly entering the world of cinema and entertaining over-the-top (OTT) content with its first original short film called 'Naija Odyssey'. This short film will go live on both Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. The story is about an NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, born in Greece to Nigerian parents. The short film will go live on September 21, 2022. This would be the first time WhatsApp would be engaging directly in the world of entertaining visual content.

WhatsApp will also release this 12-minute short film on its YouTube account. So if you don't have a subscription to Amazon Prime, you can watch it on YouTube. The movie is inspired by the Greek epic poem 'The Odyssey'.