TSSC and Huawei Partner to Open Centre of Excellence for IoT in Patna

The need for capacity building in the telecom sector is growing with 5G on the way. To address that need, the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has partnered with the Chinese telecom gear giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. The partnership was announced by TSSC on Monday. Together, Huawei and TSSC have opened a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for IoT (Internet of Things) in Patna, India.

The inauguration was graced by the chief guest Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad (former IT minister), who lauded the efforts of TSSC, citing the growing economy of states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. The CoE will cater to roles in Information and Communications Technology, Cyber Security, Electronics and Communication, including Technical, Services and allied fields. This includes job roles for Internet of Things (IoT), Call Centre Executive, ToT, and ToA, among others.

On the occasion, Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad (former IT minister) said, “TSSC is fulfilling the need of the hour by creating high-end skill centres to cater to demand from the youth. We need more industry-aligned training to empower our youth with advanced skills like 5G and IoT. I want to see more being done for the state of Bihar.”

The MoU, which has been signed for a period of five years, is aimed at the skilling/reskilling/upskilling of aspiring students to enhance their employability through training in innovative technologies. This includes finding a potential sponsoring agency (govt./private) for developing the suitable infrastructure at NIT Patna for smooth conduction of the training programmes. The CoE will also train the Trainer and Assessor program for certifying trainers and assessors.

“Frontline workforce skilling & upskilling for the telecom industry has become imperative with the accelerated growth of the industry. We are seeing new technology-enabled ventures every day with telecom being their backbone, and to fulfil client delivery, we need to have the workforce in place. Huawei will be a strategic partner who will help us align with the future demands of the industry and NIT Patna will provide the crucible for the transformation of the students.” said Arvind Bali, CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council.

TSSC will be supplying training content, network of training partners, industry connect, NOS as per industry demand, institutionalise accreditation process for training providers, assessment and certification of assessors, trainers, and trainees, all of which would be endorsed by the industry. This centre will also serve as an adequate facility for Industrial Training for B. Tech/ Diploma/ Certificate courses. The lab setup will cater to high-end courses in IoT technology. Once the period of the MoU is over, the centre will be handed over to NIT Patna.

Harsh Khurana, Executive Director, Huawei India “Huawei has been a strong proponent for telecom growth in the Indian market. India has immense potential to develop quality skilled workers and TSSC has a proven history for finding prime movers in the ecosystem. NIT Patna is one such institute which is why we chose to work over here. The accelerated technological growth of the Indian market will lead to more services and manufacturing in the telecom industry. We chose a futuristic technology like Internet of Things (IoT) taking into consideration the growth potential of IoT with projects like NDCP and Smart Cities India.”

NIT Patna will host the lab setup and all equipment necessary for the training. It will additionally be supplying a faculty list for those who wish to be trainers at the CoE. The institute will be in control of the centre to optimize operations at the centre.