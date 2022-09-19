OnePlus India Announces Nord Foraying into Wearables with Nord Watch

Nord is the brand of products from OnePlus, which is associated with being affordable and delivering great value. The Nord lineup currently includes TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds and smartphones. OnePlus India has just announced that it will be foraying into the wearables segment with the Nord brand as well. OnePlus has said OnePlus Nord Watch would be the first product on the list.

The company has shared a teaser image of the Nord Watch, which looks like it will have a square dial and a button on the side. This will enable more customers in India to purchase OnePlus wearables. OnePlus hasn't shared any other details of the smartwatch. The launch date is also not yet confirmed. OnePlus has asked its fans to stay tuned to its social media accounts for more announcements related to the Nord Watch in the future.