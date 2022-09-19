Tecno Pop 6 Pro Launched: See Details

A 6.6-inch screen with a teardrop notch is now available on the Tecno Pop 6 Pro. It has a 720 x 1612 pixel HD+ resolution.

Highlights

  • There is a 5MP selfie camera inside the display notch.
  • It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W.
  • Similar to the Tecno Pop 5 Pro, it looks to have a microUSB connector.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro

The entry-level Tecno Pop 6 phone was unveiled in June. The Tecno Pop 6 Pro has now been launched by the firm in Bangladesh as its replacement. The phone's huge HD+ display, enormous battery, and fingerprint scanner are some of its key features. Here is every detail you need to know about the device's specs, features, and cost.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro Specifications and Features

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro boasts a 6.6-inch teardrop-shaped notch display. It delivers 720 x 1612 HD+ pixels as its resolution. The device is powered by Android 12 Go edition with HiOS 8.6 on top. The power button on the right side of the phone houses the fingerprint scanner. There is a 5MP selfie camera inside the display notch. For taking brighter selfies in low light, the gadget has an LED flash on the top bezel. An 8MP primary camera, a depth sensor, and an LED flash are all located on its back panel.

There is an unnamed quad-core processor within the Pop 6 Pro. 32 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM are included. It features a microSD card slot for additional storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W. In addition, it has a 3.5mm audio jack, face unlock, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It's unclear, but it seems to have a microUSB port similar to the Tecno Pop 5 Pro, which made its debut in January of this year.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro Price

Unfortunately, Tecno Bangladesh has not yet released the Pop 6 Pro's price. It is estimated to cost roughly $110, however. Power Black and Peaceful Blue will be the hues offered. It is anticipated that the corporation will soon launch in India, given that it has begun to actively tease its entry.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro

This chic Tecno phone boasts a 6.52-inch (16.56-cm) display with a 720 x 1600-pixel resolution that makes for an immersive and comfortable viewing experience. With 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the phone offers speed and a tonne of storage space, allowing you to store all of your music, films, games, and other items with maximum convenience. Additionally, because the phone is equipped with a quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Mediatek Mt6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) CPU, you may play games, listen to music, multitask, and stream material without any hiccups.

