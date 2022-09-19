Lava Blaze India Launch Date Revealed

The Lava Blaze Pro's official specifications have not yet been made public by Lava. We may anticipate that the forthcoming handset will include minimal changes since the previous generation phone was designed for entry-level users.

Highlights

  • There's a chance the Lava Blaze Pro's sensor is 50MP.
  • According to reports, the phone would also include a 6.5-inch HD display.
  • In India, it might cost about Rs 15,000.

Lava

Lava, an Indian manufacturer of smartphones, is back with a new model that will debut on September 20. The phone, known as Lava Blaze Pro, will be superior to Lava Blaze, which was introduced in India in July. Lava has released its design and four colour possibilities, which include Green, Orange, Blue, and White, in advance of the debut. A new camera module is also shown on the official poster. The periscope-style cutout that was previously ubiquitous on Samsung's Note series and several high-end Huawei phones is now present on the rear camera module. Better zooming capabilities are made possible by periscope-style camera lenses.

The Lava Blaze Pro has a power button and volume rockers on the right side, which is now a common layout for smartphones. In contrast to the hole-punch cutout on many Android phones, the front panel of the device seen in the poster has a waterdrop-style notch that appears dated. Apple still employs its distinctive long notch on its iPhones, of course. Additionally, the display has wide bezels. The Lava Blaze Pro's official specifications have not yet been made public by Lava. We may anticipate that the forthcoming handset will include minimal changes since the previous generation phone was designed for entry-level users. Lava may want to compete with companies like Realme, Oppo, and Xiaomi, which dominate the Indian market for entry-level smartphones.

Lava Blaze Pro Specifications and Features

The Lava Blaze Pro's photo, which was leaked by GSMArena before the announcement, shows a 50MP camera on the rear. The Blaze Pro will include a 6.5-inch HD+ notched display and 6x zoom. According to reports, the smartphone would also have a large 5,000mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. According to the purported specifications, the Lava Blaze Pro should cost about Rs 15,000 in India. The standard Lava Blaze has a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ display, a triple 13-megapixel rear camera array, and a 5,000mAh battery. The only 3GB RAM and 64GB storage option is priced in India at Rs 8,699. The phone is offered in four different colours.

