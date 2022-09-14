iPhone 13 will be Available for Rs 49,990 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The date of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale has been revealed. On September 23, the Big Billion Days sale will begin, and it will stay until September 30. Flipkart will provide a variety of offers and discounts on various devices throughout the week-long event. In advance of the sale, the business has been releasing teasers of its smartphone offerings. In the most recent teaser, the iPhone 13's price for the Flipkart sale in India is revealed.

After the debut of the iPhone 14, Apple formally announced a price reduction for the iPhone 13 series. The 2021 iPhone will be available on Flipkart for much less money. Additionally, a discount on the iPhone 12 mini was revealed. Let's look at the pricing information for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Mini that was released prior to the Big Billion Days Sale.

Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart: iPhone 13 Price

This month, Apple reduced the cost of the iPhone 13. On the Apple India website, the phone's 128GB version is officially offered at Rs 69,900. The iPhone from last year will be even more reasonably priced on Flipkart. The online retailer declared that the starting price for the iPhone 13 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days event would be Rs 49,990. Users will receive 128GB of internal storage for the cost. The 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen on the iPhone 13 has a large notch that houses the 12MP front camera and Face ID sensors. It uses a 4-core GPU on an A15 Bionic processor. A 12MP dual-camera arrangement is also included on the device's back.

The iPhone 14, which costs Rs 79,900, offers the same display in comparison. The A15 chipset is also present, although the 14 has a larger battery (in the Plus variant) and an additional GPU core. The new iPhone comes with a larger 12MP main camera, thanks to Apple. After comparing features and costs, it appears that the iPhone 13 provides better value.

iPhone 12 mini Price Cut

The price of the iPhone 12 mini has also been confirmed by Flipkart to be below Rs 40,000. During the Big Billion Days sale, the firm. Before Apple stopped selling it, the phone could be purchased for Rs 59,900. On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 mini has been on sale for about Rs 55,000. On Apple India, the iPhone 12 is offered for Rs 59,900. Both the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 come pre-installed with iOS 14 and have an A14 Bionic chip, a dual-camera system with 12MP resolution, and a wider notch than the iPhone 13 series. The iOS 16 upgrade is available for the two 12-series phones.