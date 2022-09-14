National Cinema Day Pushed to September 23: Check Ticket Price for that Day and Other Details

The next National Cinema Day celebration has been moved to Friday, September 23, by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), a business organisation affiliated with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). This moves the day back one week. The bodies already provided information regarding the day honouring Indian cinema, which will take place on Friday, September 16. But the day has now been put off by a week.

What Is National Cinema Day?

National Cinema Day is a single-day event hosted by MAI in collaboration with FICCI, where spectators can attend any movie at a participating theatre with the MAI for Rs 75. As is customary at film festivals held all around the world, no theatres or multiplexes have announced special showings of timeless or obscure independent films during the event. Viewers will therefore have discounted access to the newest releases at the participating theatres. Limitations on the number of tickets that viewers may be able to purchase through the offer and the type of tickets that viewers would receive at the discounted price are also likely to apply to the event.

Why is National National Cinema Day Postponed?

The celebration has been postponed, according to a statement on the subject published online by the MAI, "on request from many stakeholders and in order to maximise participation." Although this does not go into depth about whether there have been logistical and operational difficulties organising the one-day event across India, it appears that the date has been moved in order to attract more participating screens and audiences for films throughout the nation.

What will be the Price of the Tickets?

The MAI and FICCI both announced that all tickets at participating theatres would be priced at Rs 75 throughout the duration of National Cinema Day. The bodies have also specified that any restrictions placed on the number of tickets that may be purchased for this special price, as well as exclusions from the ticket pricing, shall only be disclosed at the discretion of nearby movie theatres.

Which Movie Screens will Participate?

MAI has confirmed that over 4,000 movie screens will participate in the event across India, including the major multiplex groups PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, as well as other groups that include Carnival Cinemas, Miraj, City-Pride, Asian Cinemas, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave Cinemas, M2K, Delite, and others. The exact list of all screens will depend on local availability and should be detailed on the websites and theatre complexes of the multiplexes themselves.