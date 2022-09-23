Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio: Rs 499 Plan Compared

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio offer multiple plans that look very similar to each other. Today, we are looking at a plan that both telcos offer at exactly the same price, and most of the benefits are also the same. But there's a subtle difference which makes the plan of one operator better than the other's. Both are known for offering PAN-India 4G services. Without wasting any more of your time, let's go ahead and check out the difference between the plans of both the operators and who offers better services.

Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio: Rs 499 Plan

- Jio Vi Plans Rs 499 Rs 499 Validity 28 Days 28 Days Benefits Unlimited Voice calling, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/day along with JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity and JioTV. Post 2GB, speed reduces to 64 Kbps. An additional benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 499 for one year. Unlimited Voice calling, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, along with Vi Movies & TV VIP and Hero Unlimited benefits. Post 2GB, speed reduces to 64 Kbps. An additional benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 499 for one year.

Both the plans from Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are so similar here. However, Hero Unlimited benefits from Vi are show stealers. There is not one other operator in the country which offers benefits like the ones Vi's prepaid plans come with. Jio's plan isn't bad, either. You can also go for Jio's plan if you think the telco's network services as better. However, Vi's plan, in this case, has the edge over Jio's Rs 499 plan. The fact that both plans come for the same price is why Jio's plan is slightly behind. If Jio had adopted the same strategy and gone for a slightly lower price for this plan, then things could have been different. But, right now, in terms of additional benefits data-wise, Jio's plan is slightly behind.