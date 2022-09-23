Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio: Rs 499 Plan Compared

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Both the plans from Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are so similar here. However, Hero Unlimited benefits from Vi are show stealers. There is not one other operator in the country which offers benefits like the ones Vi's prepaid plans come with.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio offer multiple plans that look very similar to each other.
  • You can go for Jio's plan if you think the telco's network services as better.
  • If Jio had adopted the same strategy and gone for a slightly lower price for this plan, then things could have been different.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio offer multiple plans that look very similar to each other. Today, we are looking at a plan that both telcos offer at exactly the same price, and most of the benefits are also the same. But there's a subtle difference which makes the plan of one operator better than the other's. Both are known for offering PAN-India 4G services. Without wasting any more of your time, let's go ahead and check out the difference between the plans of both the operators and who offers better services.

Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio: Rs 499 Plan

- Jio Vi
Plans Rs 499 Rs 499
Validity 28 Days 28 Days
Benefits Unlimited Voice calling, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/day along with JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity and JioTV.

Post 2GB, speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

An additional benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 499 for one year.

 Unlimited Voice calling, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, along with Vi Movies & TV VIP and Hero Unlimited benefits.

Post 2GB, speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

An additional benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 499 for one year.

Both the plans from Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are so similar here. However, Hero Unlimited benefits from Vi are show stealers. There is not one other operator in the country which offers benefits like the ones Vi's prepaid plans come with. Jio's plan isn't bad, either. You can also go for Jio's plan if you think the telco's network services as better. However, Vi's plan, in this case, has the edge over Jio's Rs 499 plan. The fact that both plans come for the same price is why Jio's plan is slightly behind. If Jio had adopted the same strategy and gone for a slightly lower price for this plan, then things could have been different. But, right now, in terms of additional benefits data-wise, Jio's plan is slightly behind.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments