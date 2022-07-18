Vodafone Idea has a Solution to Keep Your Devices Connected to Internet all the Time

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom company in India, has expanded its 4G networks to most parts of the country. Connectivity has become such an important aspect of everyone’s lives today. If you are someone who has to travel a lot, then you might face difficulties in connecting multiple devices such as tablets and laptops with the internet. While many resorts to using the hotspot capabilities of their smartphones, Vodafone Idea customers can do that in a much better way. Vi offers users its own hotspot device to create a Wi-Fi network for connecting multiple devices with the fast-blazing 4G network of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Hotspot Device You Can Get Right Away

In case you are travelling a lot and can’t leverage a fixed-broadband network for the internet, you can get the Vi MiFi product from Vodafone Idea (Vi). Vi MiFi is a portable hotspot device that is powered by the 4G network of Vi.

You can only use Vi’s postpaid SIM inside the Vi MiFi. There are just two plans offered by the company tailored for Vi MiFi users. One plan costs Rs 399 per month, and the other one costs Rs 499 per month.

With the Rs 399 postpaid plan for Vi MiFi, users get 50GB of data and 200GB data rollover. Each additional GB of data would cost users Rs 20 more. With the Rs 499 postpaid plan, users get 90GB of data and 200GB data rollover, and the cost of additional data is the same as with the Rs 399 plan. To purchase the device, you will have to pay Rs 2000 extra, which is inclusive of taxes.

Vi MiFi device would be then owned by the consumer, and the company won’t charge for it ever again. The user would just need to keep recharging with the plans to make it work.

Users can securely connect 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices with the Vi MiFi, such as laptops, Smart TVs, CCTVs, tablets, and more.

How to Set Up Vi MiFi Device?

If you own a Vi MiFi device, then you can simply set it up by going to the login URL – http://192.168.1.1 and both the username and the password will be “admin”.

The Vi MiFi device comes with a warranty of 12 months from the date of sale or 14 months from the date of manufacturing. So, if you trust Vi’s network in keeping all your devices connected to the internet, the Vi MiFi is the device you should go for.