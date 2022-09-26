Vodafone Idea Plan Under Rs 500 Which Super Heavy Data Users Can Rely On

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has a prepaid plan for people who want to consume a ton of data. This is a one-of-a-kind prepaid plan from the telco. It is priced under Rs 500, but it is not affordable by any means. The telco offers this plan for a very short validity, but with the kind of data and additional benefits that would make heads turn. The prepaid plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 475. This is not a new plan, and certainly, you might already be using it. However, if you don't know anything about this plan, well, it's time to find out.

Vodafone Idea Rs 475 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 475 prepaid plan with a total validity of 28 days. Yes, you heard that right. You only get 28 days of service with this expensive plan. However, you get the kind of data benefits that no other plan from Airtel or Jio would be able to give you. With the Rs 475 from Vodafone Idea, users get 4GB of daily data. Thus, the total amount of data that this plan ships with is 112GB.

In addition to this, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. There are also Vi Hero Unlimited benefits bundled. Now, Vi Hero Unlimited benefits include offers such as Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night and Data Delights.

This is the kind of plan that you need if you don't want to be worried about the amount of data you are consuming. Vi also offers Vi Movies & TV VIP access with this plan to the consumers. Post the consumption of 4GB of daily data, the internet speed for the users drops to 64 Kbps. To recharge with this plan, you can go to the Vi app and sign in through your registered mobile number or go to the telco's website.