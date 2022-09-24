Jio Three Prepaid Plans Under Rs 3000 with Long Term Validity

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, is providing users with several options if they want to go for a yearly or long-term validity prepaid plan. Jio has three plans which come with long-term validity but are also priced under Rs 3000. You could definitely take a look at all these plans as a few of them also come with yearly validity, while one comes with approximately 11-month validity. All of these plans offer data as well as voice-calling benefits to consumers. Let's take a look at all of these plans.
Reliance Jio Rs 2999, Rs 2897 and Rs 2545 Plans
|Plans
|Rs 2999
|Rs 2897
|Rs 2545
|Validity (Days)
|365
|365
|336
|Voice Calling
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Data
|2.5GB
|2GB
|1.5GB
|SMS
|100/day
|100/day
|100/day
|Additional Benefits
|Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud
75GB of bonus data plus coupons from Ajio, Netmeds Ixigo, Reliance Digital and JioSaavn Pro.
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud
Note that the Disney+ Hotstar subscription included with the Rs 2999 plan is a Mobile tier subscription which costs Rs 499 per year. The Rs 254 plan is a good option for users who want 1.5GB of daily data every day. There is not much of a price difference between the Rs 2897 and Rs 2999 plans. The Rs 2999 is a better option if you are thinking of going for the Rs 2897 plan. The Rs 2999 plan is coming with 75GB of additional data along with a lot of additional benefits.
In case you are wondering, yes, you will also be able to get long-term plans from Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The plans of Jio are slightly more affordable; that's why they make for a good value option for the consumers. If you want to recharge with these plans, you can go to the official website of Reliance Jio or the company's mobile app - MyJio, which is available for both Android and iOS devices.