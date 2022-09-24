Jio Three Prepaid Plans Under Rs 3000 with Long Term Validity

Note that the Disney+ Hotstar subscription included with the Rs 2999 plan is a Mobile tier subscription which costs Rs 499 per year. The Rs 254 plan is a good option for users who want 1.5GB of daily data every day.

  • Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, is providing users with several options if they want to go for a yearly or long-term validity prepaid plan.
  • The Rs 254 plan is a good option for users who want 1.5GB of daily data every day.
  • In case you are wondering, yes, you will also be able to get long-term plans from Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Jio

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, is providing users with several options if they want to go for a yearly or long-term validity prepaid plan. Jio has three plans which come with long-term validity but are also priced under Rs 3000. You could definitely take a look at all these plans as a few of them also come with yearly validity, while one comes with approximately 11-month validity. All of these plans offer data as well as voice-calling benefits to consumers. Let's take a look at all of these plans.

Reliance Jio Rs 2999, Rs 2897 and Rs 2545 Plans

Plans Rs 2999 Rs 2897 Rs 2545
Validity (Days) 365 365 336
Voice Calling Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited
Data  2.5GB 2GB  1.5GB
SMS 100/day 100/day 100/day
Additional Benefits Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud

75GB of bonus data plus coupons from Ajio, Netmeds Ixigo, Reliance Digital and JioSaavn Pro.		 JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud

Note that the Disney+ Hotstar subscription included with the Rs 2999 plan is a Mobile tier subscription which costs Rs 499 per year. The Rs 254 plan is a good option for users who want 1.5GB of daily data every day. There is not much of a price difference between the Rs 2897 and Rs 2999 plans. The Rs 2999 is a better option if you are thinking of going for the Rs 2897 plan. The Rs 2999 plan is coming with 75GB of additional data along with a lot of additional benefits.

In case you are wondering, yes, you will also be able to get long-term plans from Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The plans of Jio are slightly more affordable; that's why they make for a good value option for the consumers. If you want to recharge with these plans, you can go to the official website of Reliance Jio or the company's mobile app - MyJio, which is available for both Android and iOS devices.

