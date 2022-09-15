Disney+ Hotstar Dolby Atmos Support Arrives for TV, iOS and Android

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Disney+ Hotstar now supports Dolby Atmos audio, allowing users to experience the platform's content from the front row while enjoying Dolby Atmos' multidimensional, spatial sound. It doesn't matter what kind of plan a user has—the feature is accessible to all (paying) users.

Highlights

  • In order to give Disney+ Hotstar app users an amazing audio experience using Dolby Atmos, Disney+ Hotstar and Dolby Laboratories have teamed up.
  • In India, Disney+ Hotstar is offered in three distinct plans, with annual prices beginning at Rs 499.
  • The price of the premium plan is Rs 1,499.

Follow Us

Disney+ Hotstar

In order to give Disney+ Hotstar app users an amazing audio experience using Dolby Atmos, Disney+ Hotstar and Dolby Laboratories have teamed up. Hotstar tested this new function on its Android app a few weeks ago, and the business only recently made the feature official. Disney+ Hotstar is now the first Indian OTT app in India to use Dolby Atmos audio technology as a result of this announcement. Dolby Atmos sound technology is now accessible on compatible TVs, AVRs, soundbars, Android, and iOS devices. The platform had already acquired Dolby Vision support for a few titles a few years ago.

Disney+ Hotstar will Support Dolby Atmos

Disney+ Hotstar now supports Dolby Atmos audio, allowing users to experience the platform's content from the front row while enjoying Dolby Atmos' multidimensional, spatial sound. It doesn't matter what kind of plan a user has—the feature is accessible to all (paying) users.

For those who are unfamiliar, Dolby Atmos is a surround sound system that enables the distribution of up to 128 audio tracks and the associated spatial audio description metadata for the purpose of providing the loudspeakers with the best, most dynamic representation possible. The phone will have an immersive, theatre-like experience thanks to this audio capability. A user needs a phone, TV, soundbar, etc., that supports Dolby Atmos in order to have the same experience. The majority of the newest flagship mid-range devices support Dolby Atmos. Disney+ Hotstar offers Dolby Atmos audio for its films, television programmes, and other content.

Home Shanti, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, November Story, Human, Grahan, The Great Indian Murder, Aarya, Shoorveer, Masoom, Ghar Waapsi, Out of Love, Special Ops 1.5, Vikram, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, A Thursday, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Booth Police, Khiladi (Telugu), Bro Daddy, and Cash are among the films and shows on Disney+ Hotstar that supports Dolby Atmos.

Future new releases from Hotstar Specials and Multiplex will also support Dolby Atmos in addition to the aforementioned list. By browsing for the "Dolby badge" on the title listing page, users of the Disney+ Hotstar app can locate the material that supports Dolby Atmos.

In India, Disney+ Hotstar is offered in three distinct plans, with annual prices beginning at Rs 499. The price of the premium plan is Rs 1,499.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments