Disney+ Hotstar Dolby Atmos Support Arrives for TV, iOS and Android

In order to give Disney+ Hotstar app users an amazing audio experience using Dolby Atmos, Disney+ Hotstar and Dolby Laboratories have teamed up. Hotstar tested this new function on its Android app a few weeks ago, and the business only recently made the feature official. Disney+ Hotstar is now the first Indian OTT app in India to use Dolby Atmos audio technology as a result of this announcement. Dolby Atmos sound technology is now accessible on compatible TVs, AVRs, soundbars, Android, and iOS devices. The platform had already acquired Dolby Vision support for a few titles a few years ago.

Disney+ Hotstar will Support Dolby Atmos

Disney+ Hotstar now supports Dolby Atmos audio, allowing users to experience the platform's content from the front row while enjoying Dolby Atmos' multidimensional, spatial sound. It doesn't matter what kind of plan a user has—the feature is accessible to all (paying) users.

For those who are unfamiliar, Dolby Atmos is a surround sound system that enables the distribution of up to 128 audio tracks and the associated spatial audio description metadata for the purpose of providing the loudspeakers with the best, most dynamic representation possible. The phone will have an immersive, theatre-like experience thanks to this audio capability. A user needs a phone, TV, soundbar, etc., that supports Dolby Atmos in order to have the same experience. The majority of the newest flagship mid-range devices support Dolby Atmos. Disney+ Hotstar offers Dolby Atmos audio for its films, television programmes, and other content.

Home Shanti, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, November Story, Human, Grahan, The Great Indian Murder, Aarya, Shoorveer, Masoom, Ghar Waapsi, Out of Love, Special Ops 1.5, Vikram, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, A Thursday, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Booth Police, Khiladi (Telugu), Bro Daddy, and Cash are among the films and shows on Disney+ Hotstar that supports Dolby Atmos.

Future new releases from Hotstar Specials and Multiplex will also support Dolby Atmos in addition to the aforementioned list. By browsing for the "Dolby badge" on the title listing page, users of the Disney+ Hotstar app can locate the material that supports Dolby Atmos.

In India, Disney+ Hotstar is offered in three distinct plans, with annual prices beginning at Rs 499. The price of the premium plan is Rs 1,499.