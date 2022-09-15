WhatsApp to Allow Select Users Recharge FASTag

Now, WhatsApp users can instantly recharge their FASTag devices. The inauguration of IDFC FIRST Bank's integration with payments on WhatsApp was revealed on Thursday. The service is accessible through the WhatsApp chatbot for IDFC FIRST.

Furthermore, while the programme has been established by IDFC FIRST bank, only IDFC First customers will be able to use it. Users won't need to close the WhatsApp app in order to recharge their FASTag, thanks to the service. Users of the service will also be able to recharge their phones using "payments on WhatsApp" without logging into another mobile app or net banking website.

Steps for Using WhatsApp To Recharge your FASTag

Customers of IDFC FIRST Bank can begin using the service by simply sending the word "Hi" to the bank's official WhatsApp chatbot at +91-9555555555. In order to recharge, users must first store the number, access the WhatsApp chatbot, choose the option, enter the amount, and then authenticate the transaction using an OTP. Users will then get a notification confirming the transaction after that. Recently, WhatsApp implemented payments. Without having to open another app, WhatsApp's service enables users to send and receive money from their contacts via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

The FASTag recharge from IDFC First Bank on WhatsApp is a fantastic illustration of our mission to make digital transactions simple and available to everyone in the nation, said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India. Businesses can now design intelligent and personalised journeys for their customers on WhatsApp. Now, routine tasks that used to take time and effort may be started and finished swiftly directly inside a WhatsApp chat thread.

Besides that, B. Madhivanan, Chief Operating Officer of IDFC FIRST Bank, offered the following statement in response to the situation: "IDFC FIRST Bank has been trying to develop improvements in FASTag to deliver great user experiences. Customers pay for tolls, fuel, parking, and green taxes using our trusted, secure, and straightforward FASTag solutions. We are overjoyed to collaborate with WhatsApp to make FASTag recharges possible via "payments on WhatsApp." Because of this, the IDFC FIRST FASTag is not only a potent idea but also a first for any banking institution to permit transactions via Whatsapp payments.”