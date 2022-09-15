Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vi all Lose Active Users in July 2022, What it Means

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Jio's active user base stood at 382.17 million in July compared to 383.24 million in June 2022. Airtel's active user base came down from 357.21 million in June to 356.17 million in July.

Highlights

  • TRAI's (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) monthly performance report for July 2022 is out.
  • Jio added 2.9 million users, while Airtel added 0.5 million users in July 2022. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 0.8 million and 1.5 million users, respectively.
  • Airtel's VLR subscriber percentage has come down to 97.99%, while Jio's figure stands at 91.88%.

Follow Us

Jio, Airtel, BSNL, Vi

TRAI's (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) monthly performance report for July 2022 is out. The report shows the loss in the active subscribers that all the telcos in India saw on a month-over-month basis. Compared to June, all four operators lost VLR subscribers in July 2022. Jio still maintains the lead for having the most active mobile users in India, and Airtel is in second but with the best VLR subscriber percentage.

Overall, Jio added 2.9 million users, while Airtel added 0.5 million users in July 2022. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 0.8 million and 1.5 million users, respectively. MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) lost 0.4 million users, and now its total active subscriber base stands at 0.64 million only.

How Many Active Users Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vi Lost and What it Means?

Jio's active user base stood at 382.17 million in July compared to 383.24 million in June 2022. Airtel's active user base came down from 357.21 million in June to 356.17 million in July. BSNL and Vi's VLR subscriber base fell from 57.78 million and 218.67 million in June to 57.27 million and 216.92 million, respectively.

What does this fall in active user base mean for the telcos? It means a negative effect on their ARPU (average revenue per user). Jio and Airtel saw their subscriber base rising, yet the subscribers that are active and are paying customers dipped. This means that their ARPU will be negatively affected. Vi and BSNL continue to lose customers, which means a negative for their overall revenues as well.

Airtel's VLR subscriber percentage has come down to 97.99%, while Jio's figure stands at 91.88%.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments