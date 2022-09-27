Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans that Stand Out

Reliance Jio has two prepaid plans in its portfolio that no other telco can compete with right now. These plans bring an additional benefit for the consumers that you simply can't get with other plans of Jio or its competitors. These are the only two plans of their kind in India. What are the two plans we are talking about? I will surely come to that soon. For now, it is important to know that when a lot of mobile users in India purchase prepaid plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar, they only get the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. But the true experience of Disney+ Hotstar comes with the Premium subscription. Now Disney+ Hotstar also comes with Dolby Atmos support for select TV shows and movies. The plans that we are talking about from Jio come with the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. These are the only two plans in the industry right now which offer consumers the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Let's take a look at each of them and detail their benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 1499 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1499 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity. This plan offers consumers 2GB of daily data. This means that the total data offered with this plan is 168GB. Post the consumption of the daily limit of data; the internet speed drops to 64 Kbps. There are additional benefits which include Disney+ Hotstar Premium, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day as well with this plan.

Note that the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription costs Rs 1499 per year. A code for the premium subscription for the consumers will be transferred to their MyJio account once they purchase this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 4199 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 4199 prepaid plan from Jio is meant for consumers who wish to subscribe to a long-term subscription. With this plan, consumers are offered 3GB of daily data. It carries a total validity of 365 days. This means that the total amount of data offered with this plan is 1095GB. Jio offers 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling with this plan.

Like the Rs 1499 prepaid plan, this plan also comes with a free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs 1499 for one year.

These are the only two plans in India right now which offer Disney+ Hotstar Premium when the mobile prepaid plans are concerned. This means that only Jio customers can get the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium with mobile plans, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea users need to settle with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans.