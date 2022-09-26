Samsung’s One UI 5 Update Expected to Come to these Galaxy Smartphones

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The fact that the business aims to update its flagship 2021 and 2022 handsets to One UI 5 by the end of 2022 is not shocking.

Highlights

  • Samsung has put a lot of effort into developing its One UI 5 skin for Android 13.
  • One UI 5's release schedule for this year is described in a recent report.
  • By the end of 2022, the business plans to update its flagship 2021 and 2022 smartphones to One UI 5.

Follow Us

Samsung

Samsung has put a lot of effort into developing its One UI 5 skin for Android 13. There are several new features in One UI 5 that you can experiment with, even though the version does not include a big UI makeover. For the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, the Korean giant is presently offering a One UI 5 beta program in a few nations. Before the year is through, the skin for these phones will undoubtedly be available to the general market. The Z Fold/Flip series, in particular, is a Galaxy smartphone, but what about other Galaxy devices? One UI 5's release schedule for this year is described in a recent report.

According to SamMobile, Samsung will make One UI 5 available for the following devices by the end of 2022.

With its regular software upgrades and expanded software support policies, Samsung has created a new standard in the Android ecosystem. The company's desire to update its flagship devices for 2021 and 2022 to One UI 5 by the end of 2022 is, therefore, not shocking. The release of One UI 5 for the mid-range Galaxy A53 this year would also be a positive move on the side of the Korean behemoth. At least 6 to 8 months after the debut of the OS, the majority of Android manufacturers update their entry-level and mid-range smartphones to the most recent version of Android. The business might once more set the standard higher in this area with an early release.

Before the end of the year in 2021, Samsung was able to update all of its premium and flagship devices from the previous generations to One UI 4. The business might repeat the same strategy this year as well. If anything, more Samsung devices than those previously stated should get the One UI 5 update before 2022 is over.

One UI 5 Update

In August 2022, Samsung released the One UI 5.0 upgrade, which is based on Android 13. It replaces Samsung's One UI 4.1.1 version, which was released at the same time as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. In select regions, including Germany, South Korea, and the US, the beta version of the One UI 5.0 upgrade for the Galaxy S22 series was made available. In the next weeks, more devices and nations will receive the update. One UI 5.0 introduces a new UI design, greater dependability, many new features, smoother animations and transitions, and enhanced privacy and security.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5 Best Smartphones to Buy this Festive Season
5 Best Smartphones to Buy this Festive Season
Here are our Top 5 Smartphone Recommendations if you plan to buy one in the ongoing festive sale! With the 5G Launch around and with Dussehra, and Diwali sales going on, now is the best time.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments