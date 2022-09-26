Samsung Introduces a Visa Credit Card in Collaboration With Axis Bank

An exclusive co-branded credit card powered by Visa has been launched in collaboration between Samsung and Axis Bank. So what makes this credit card so unique? Customers who use the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will receive a 10% cashback on all Samsung goods and services throughout the year. The 10% cashback offer through the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be in addition to current Samsung discounts on both EMI and non-EMI transactions, which will be a further source of delight for customers.

When customers buy products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, or Samsung services like Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans, and extended warranties, they will receive 10% cashback.

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card's 10% cashback will be in addition to any current promotions on both EMI and non-EMI purchases. The 10% cashback will be valid at authorised Samsung Service Centers as well as online on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, and Flipkart, as well as offline channels selling Samsung items through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces. The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card's 10% cashback benefit will be available all year long, which will heighten the anticipation. Customers have two options: Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. With a monthly cashback cap of Rs 2500 on the Signature variation, cardholders can receive up to Rs 10,000 in cashback yearly.