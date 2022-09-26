Samsung Introduces a Visa Credit Card in Collaboration With Axis Bank

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

Customers who use the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will receive 10% cashback on all Samsung goods and services throughout the year.

Highlights

  • Customers will receive an annual 10% payback on all Samsung goods and services.
  • Customers have two options: Visa Signature and Visa Infinite.
  • Cardholders are eligible for up to Rs 10,000 in cashback each year.

Follow Us

Samsung

An exclusive co-branded credit card powered by Visa has been launched in collaboration between Samsung and Axis Bank. So what makes this credit card so unique? Customers who use the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will receive a 10% cashback on all Samsung goods and services throughout the year. The 10% cashback offer through the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be in addition to current Samsung discounts on both EMI and non-EMI transactions, which will be a further source of delight for customers.

When customers buy products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, or Samsung services like Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans, and extended warranties, they will receive 10% cashback.

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card's 10% cashback will be in addition to any current promotions on both EMI and non-EMI purchases. The 10% cashback will be valid at authorised Samsung Service Centers as well as online on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, and Flipkart, as well as offline channels selling Samsung items through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces. The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card's 10% cashback benefit will be available all year long, which will heighten the anticipation. Customers have two options: Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. With a monthly cashback cap of Rs 2500 on the Signature variation, cardholders can receive up to Rs 10,000 in cashback yearly.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5 Best Smartphones to Buy this Festive Season
5 Best Smartphones to Buy this Festive Season
Here are our Top 5 Smartphone Recommendations if you plan to buy one in the ongoing festive sale! With the 5G Launch around and with Dussehra, and Diwali sales going on, now is the best time.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments