WhatsApp Features that are Coming Soon

One of the most widely used instant messaging programmes, WhatsApp, is renowned for releasing new features on a regular basis. In addition to new emojis and other entertaining features, this also brings improvements to privacy. We also know what to expect from the next WhatsApp updates thanks to WABetaInfo's updates on WhatsApp Beta developments. The following list of upcoming WhatsApp features should be familiar to you.

WhatsApp Features Launching Soon

Screenshot Blocking

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will prevent users from taking screenshots. All stable users should soon have access to the feature. Users can utilise the feature to set up screenshots and screen recording restrictions for media assets that are shared with friends and other contacts. This will increase privacy and stop other users from screenshotting your "View Once" media.

WhatsApp Business Premium

For WhatsApp Business users, WhatsApp is also developing a subscription-based service called WhatsApp Premium. Similar to premium services like Telegram, WhatsApp would give corporate users extra perks as long as they paid for the service. Custom business links and the capability to connect more than four devices to a single account are examples of these features.

WhatsApp Status Links That Can Be Clicked

Adding hyperlinking URLs to the caption of status updates in WhatsApp, the app's take on the popular "stories" feature that is available on most platforms these days, is a modest but helpful improvement. Users of WhatsApp would then be able to post URLs to their own websites and pages as well as any other fascinating websites they come across online, and viewers would simply click the links to open the corresponding pages.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has added a number of other features and plans to raise the participant cap. The cap is currently set at 512 members. However, users will soon be able to create groups with up to 1,024 members using the chat platform. By this week, a select number of WhatsApp beta testers for Android and iOS will have access to the feature. Also, WhatsApp will provide users with the option to alter texts they've already sent within a limited time period.