Tata Play Binge Subscription will Now also Bring Gaming for Consumers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Tata Play Binge, an over-the-top (OTT) aggregation platform from Tata Play, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in the country, has just announced a partnership with Gamezop to bring gaming to the customers. Gamezop is one of the largest publishers of HTML5 games, and it will offer Tata Play Binge users access to over 100 games.

Tata Play Binge users will be able to enjoy gaming on the platform in two ways: for free with an ad-supported plan and for Rs 59 per month with an ad-free platform. On the Tata Play Binge app, users will be able to access the following games: Carrom Hero, Bubble Wipeout, Bottle Shoot, Boulder Blast, Bowling Stars, Colour Chase, City Cricket, Ludo With Friends and more.

There will be a dedicated tab for Gamezop's games - featured alongside shows, sports, and movies on the Tata Play Binge app. Tata Play Binge is one of the most popular OTT aggregation platforms, which gives users access to content from over 17 OTT platforms.

