Vodafone Idea Partners with Vivo after OnePlus India to Push 5G Device Adoption

Vivo has successfully tested its recently launched smartphones, Vivo V25 and T1 5G, on the 5G spectrum bands acquired by Vi in New Delhi. With this, Vi customers attending IMC 2022 will be able to experience a wide range of India-specific 5G technology solutions and use cases.

  • After partnering with OnePlus India, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a partnership with Vivo.
  After partnering with OnePlus India, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a partnership with Vivo.
  • With this, Vi customers attending IMC 2022 will be able to experience a wide range of India-specific 5G technology solutions and use cases.

Vodafone Idea

After partnering with OnePlus India, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a partnership with Vivo. Vi is trying to push 5G device adoption in India with these partnerships. The partnership between both companies was announced on the eve of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from October 1 to October 4.

Vivo has successfully tested its recently launched smartphones, Vivo V25 and T1 5G, on the 5G spectrum bands acquired by Vi in New Delhi. With this, Vi customers attending IMC 2022 will be able to experience a wide range of India-specific 5G technology solutions and use cases.

With this association, Vi and Vivo will work together to drive 5G technology adoption by smartphone users in the country.

Vi will continue to partner with various OEM brands to enable its 4G customers to upgrade their handsets for 5G readiness.

Vi postpaid and prepaid users with eligible Vivo models can visit the Vi booth at IMC (Hall 4; Booth no. 4.15) for amazing 5G experiences.

