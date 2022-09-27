Vivo Y16 Launched: Specifications and Price Details

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The device has a sizable display with an outdated waterdrop notch. A 5000mAh battery and 10W charging support are included. The 3GB + 32GB option of the Vivo Y16 costs Rs 9,999. It is also offered in a 4GB + 64GB option for Rs 12,499, which is available. Both the Vivo Online Store and significant local retail outlets sell smartphones.

Highlights

  • The brand-new Y16 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen.
  • The smartphone launches Funtouch OS 12, an Android 12-based operating system.
  • The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and can be charged at a 10W rate.

Follow Us

Vivo Y16

The Vivo Y16, a new Y-series smartphone, has been released in India. A MediaTek Helio P35 CPU powers the Vivo Y16, a smartphone in the entry-level price range. The device has a sizable display with an outdated waterdrop notch. A 5000mAh battery and 10W charging support are included. The Vivo Y16 also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 13MP back camera, and up to 4GB of RAM. Let's examine the Vivo Y16's price, availability, features, and specifications in more detail.

Vivo Y16 Features and Specifications

The brand-new Y16 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop notch and a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. The smartphone's internal hardware includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It has up to 64GB of internal storage and up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone launches Funtouch OS 12, an Android 12-based operating system.

The newest Vivo smartphone has a dual-rear camera arrangement with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary sensor. A 5MP front camera on the Vivo Y16 is available for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and can be charged at a 10W rate. It uses a Type-C connection for data transfers and charging. For security, the smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black are the two colour options available for the Vivo Y16. The smartphone is 163.95 x 75.55 x 8.19mm in size and 183 grams in weight. There is a specific microSD card slot on it. The gadget has Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou connectivity options.

Vivo Y16 Price and Availability

The 3GB + 32GB option of the Vivo Y16 costs Rs 9,999. It is also offered in a 4GB + 64GB option for Rs 12,499, which is available. Both the Vivo Online Store and significant local retail outlets sell smartphones. With HDFC Credit and Debit Card transactions, Vivo is offering a Rs 750 immediate discount as part of its launch promotion.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5G Launch in India is Almost Here, What You Should know
5G Launch in India is Almost Here, What You Should know
5G Launch in India is around the corner. Airtel and Reliance Jio are expected to launch 5G services very soon and Vodafone Idea also has plans to launch 5G in India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Best Smartphones to Buy this Festive Season
5 Best Smartphones to Buy this Festive Season
Here are our Top 5 Smartphone Recommendations if you plan to buy one in the ongoing festive sale! With the 5G Launch around and with Dussehra, and Diwali sales going on, now is the best time.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments