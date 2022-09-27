Vivo Y16 Launched: Specifications and Price Details

The Vivo Y16, a new Y-series smartphone, has been released in India. A MediaTek Helio P35 CPU powers the Vivo Y16, a smartphone in the entry-level price range. The device has a sizable display with an outdated waterdrop notch. A 5000mAh battery and 10W charging support are included. The Vivo Y16 also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 13MP back camera, and up to 4GB of RAM. Let's examine the Vivo Y16's price, availability, features, and specifications in more detail.

Vivo Y16 Features and Specifications

The brand-new Y16 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop notch and a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. The smartphone's internal hardware includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It has up to 64GB of internal storage and up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone launches Funtouch OS 12, an Android 12-based operating system.

The newest Vivo smartphone has a dual-rear camera arrangement with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary sensor. A 5MP front camera on the Vivo Y16 is available for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and can be charged at a 10W rate. It uses a Type-C connection for data transfers and charging. For security, the smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black are the two colour options available for the Vivo Y16. The smartphone is 163.95 x 75.55 x 8.19mm in size and 183 grams in weight. There is a specific microSD card slot on it. The gadget has Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou connectivity options.

Vivo Y16 Price and Availability

The 3GB + 32GB option of the Vivo Y16 costs Rs 9,999. It is also offered in a 4GB + 64GB option for Rs 12,499, which is available. Both the Vivo Online Store and significant local retail outlets sell smartphones. With HDFC Credit and Debit Card transactions, Vivo is offering a Rs 750 immediate discount as part of its launch promotion.