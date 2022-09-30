Airtel Missed Call Alert: How You Can Activate and Set

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Airtel is aware of how crucial phone calls are to you. As a result, it has added a new function to the Airtel Thanks app that enables you to always be aware of your missed calls. The Airtel missed call alert feature will now be there to assist you whenever you receive a call but your phone is off or out of range.

Highlights

  • Airtel has added a new function to the Airtel Thanks app that enables you to always be aware of your missed calls.
  • The Airtel missed call alert feature will now be there to assist you whenever you receive a call but your phone is off or out of range.
  • Only clients who have chosen Airtel prepaid or postpaid are eligible for this Airtel Thanks function.

Follow Us

Airtel new function

Our mobile networks frequently go out of service throughout the day. There may be a number of reasons why it occurs, but there is no doubt that it is posing an issue for many customers. Additionally, you might as well have to put your phone in aeroplane mode when attending to a time-sensitive matter, like a meeting or even a doctor's visit. In any event, it might be a nightmare to receive missed calls in these circumstances.

Airtel is aware of how crucial phone calls are to you. As a result, it has added a new function to the Airtel Thanks app that enables you to always be aware of your missed calls. The Airtel missed call alert feature will now be there to assist you whenever you receive a call, but your phone is off or out of range. You will be able to see who phoned you once your phone's internet connection has been restored. However, keep in mind that only clients who have chosen Airtel prepaid or postpaid are eligible for this Airtel Thanks function.

Here Are the Steps on How To Activate Missed Call Alerts in Airtel:

  1. The Airtel Thanks app must first be downloaded. You may obtain it pretty easy because it is supported by both the Apple and Android operating systems.
  2. You must then enter your name and phone number during the app's registration process.
  3. After that, you will be able to see a menu item labelled "Missed Call Alerts" on the app's home screen. It is accessible through the Shortcuts tab. Continue to click on it.
  4. You'll see all the details about Missed Call Alerts in a new window that will appear. Click "Turn on missed call alerts" at this point.
  5. After reading the provided information for a while, click "Got It" to confirm.
  6. You have now successfully enrolled for the function of missed call alerts.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Latest OTT Releases this week: Here is a quick look at what's arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar and other platforms to binge watch this weekend.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments