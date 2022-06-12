Bharti Airtel Brings Smart Missed Call Alerts for Users

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country has brought ‘Smart Missed Call Alerts’ for users. With this feature, users will be able to see the missed call alerts when their SIM is out of network coverage. It is not a unique feature and is something that Jio users already get. Airtel Smart Missed Call alerts will be visible for the users when they go to the Airtel Thanks app and find the Missed Call Alerts section.

It is actually a much-needed service that the telco’s users will definitely appreciate. Sometimes we miss out on very important calls due to the mere fact that we are out of network coverage and then never even get to know about them as we didn’t hear the ringtone nor see a notification of missed call on the calling app. But with the Smart Missed Call Alerts, users will be able to see every call they missed out on when their SIM was out of network coverage.

Airtel Customers Who Can Use Smart Missed Call Alerts Feature

If you are an Airtel mobile customer, then whether you are a prepaid user or a postpaid user, you will be able to leverage the Smart Missed Call feature from the Airtel Thanks app. Any Airtel user with an active voice calling connection can benefit from this feature regardless of the kind of plan they are subscribed to.

As mentioned above, Reliance Jio users get this service already. Jio notifies its customers that they had a missed call when their device was out of coverage through direct SMS which is more convenient than going to a mobile app to check it every time.

