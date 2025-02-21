Airtel Poised to Lead in Satellite Connectivity, Says Sunil Bharti Mittal: Report



Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, speaking on the sidelines of the SOUL Leadership Conclave 2025 on Friday, said that his company is well-equipped to lead satellite connectivity in the country and is ready to launch operations as soon as it receives the necessary pending government approvals. Mittal's comments come against the backdrop of Elon Musk's Starlink seeking entry into the Indian market, according to a PTI report.

Need for Satellite Services in Remote Areas

Mittal emphasised the need for satellites to serve remote and underserved regions, stating, "Satellite connectivity is indeed required to serve dark, underserved areas. We fully welcome that." He also pointed out that numerous parts of the world, including India, still lack sufficient digital access, which satellite technology could help illuminate.

"There are lots of parts of the world and lots of people still living in dark areas which need to be lit up. The only way it can be done is through satellite broadband connectivity," he reportedly said.

Waiting for Government Approvals

"We are one of the leading players and waiting for our permissions, and we are providing the services in many parts of the world already. So I think it's a great initiative, and we have already sought our permissions to launch...as soon as we are given a green light, we will launch our services," he reportedly added.

Shared Spectrum for Rural Areas

According to the report, Mittal further stated that the Group has been very clear that the spectrum for rural and hard-to-reach areas should be allocated on a shared basis.

Mittal reportedly urged the government to adopt a shared spectrum allocation for rural and hard-to-reach areas, suggesting that this approach would facilitate better connectivity in remote regions. He proposed that the spectrum for satellite communication in urban areas be auctioned, ensuring a competitive environment that could drive innovation and service quality.

Urban Spectrum Auctions

Regarding spectrum allocation for satellite connectivity in urban areas, Mittal stated that TRAI and the government need to come out with a policy that does not discriminate against terrestrial providers, according to the report.

India’s Low Telecom Tariffs

Earlier, during a session at the conclave, Mittal was asked about the optimum structure for the telecom industry. In response, he stated that it should be three to four players.

India, he reportedly noted, has the lowest telecom tariffs anywhere in the world, allowing users to enjoy 30-60 GB of data a month for two-and-a-half to three dollars.

"I personally feel there will be three to four operators, including BSNL, to serve the country...So I think the right size is three to four, no more than that," he said, according to the report.