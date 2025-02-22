JioBharat Prepaid Recharge Packs are Too Affordable

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

JioBharat is an affordable 4G phone platform in India. Under JioBharat, Reliance Jio is partnering with feature phone brands and making affordable options for customers in the market. All of the JioBharat phones are Jio-SIM locked. JioBharat phone has some of the most affordable 4G plans in the entire world, so to speak. JioBharat will continue to evolve with new devices in the future, and for now, it is worth noting that the cheapest JioBharat phone comes for just Rs 699 (JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G) on Amazon and JioMart.




Let's take a look at the JioBharat prepaid recharge packs that are available for customers throughout India and are also super affordable in nature.

JioBharat Prepaid Packs in India

JioBharat Phone users can recharge with three prepaid packs - Rs 1234, Rs 123, and Rs 234. These are super interesting plans and offer a decent value to the users.

JioBharat Rs 123 plan is the cheapest on the list. This plan has a service validity of 28 days and offers customers unlimited voice calling, 0.5GB of daily data, and 300 SMS. Additional subscriptions included with this plan are JioSaavn, JioCinema, and JioTV.

The next plan on this list is the Rs 234 plan. With the Rs 234 plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 0.5GB of daily data, and 300 SMS/28 days with a service validity of 56 days. The additional subscription offered with this plan also includes JioSaavn, JioCinema, and JioTV.

Lastly, the Rs 1234 plan, the most expensive JioBharat phone plan comes with a service validity of 336 days. The total data included with this plan is 168GB, which is actually 0.5GB every day. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS/28 days.

With this, you can truly understand why JioBharat is the most affordable 4G platform for users in India.

