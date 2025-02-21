Reliance Jio 1.5GB Per Day Plan for 28 Days Explained

Reliance Jio has the cheapest 1.5GB daily data plan for 28 days amongst the private telecom operators. The only drawback of recharging with a 1.5GB per day plan from Jio or even Airtel is that you don't get 5G access. Jio and Airtel both tweaked the terms and conditions of their 5G offer after the tariff hikes and said that only users recharging with 2GB daily data plans will be eligible to get unlimited 5G data. However, in case you don't have a 5G phone or just aren't interested in getting access to 5G, then you can look at the telco's 1.5GB per day plan. Jio's Rs 299 plan is what we are talking about here. Jio also has several 1.5GB daily data plans in a similar price range. For now, let's take a look at the Rs 299 plan from Jio.









Reliance Jio 1.5GB Per Day Plan for 28 Days - Rs 299 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 299 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. This plan comes with 28 days of service validity. As mentioned, there's no unlimited 5G bundled with this plan. Jio doesn't offer any additional entertainment benefits, but there are standard Jio apps access to JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud. Note that this is not JioCinema premium. After the consumption of the fair usage policy (FUP) data, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps for browsing.

The total data bundled with the Rs 299 plan is 42GB. The 28-day 1.5GB daily data plan from Reliance Jio is one of the company's most popular plans. It is available for users to recharge within the entire country. Jio users can recharge with this plan directly from the MyJio app where the company doesn't charge any additional convenience charge. The other third-party recharge platforms are likely going to charge you a small convenience fee which will increase the cost of the recharge marginally.