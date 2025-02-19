Airtel Only Prepaid Plan with 60 Days Validity, Check Now

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom service provider in terms of market share, has only one prepaid plan which comes with a service validity of 60 days. Unfortunately, this is a plan which doesn't bundle unlimited 5G data. So if you are looking for a 60-day plan from Airtel, you will have to do without 5G. The prepaid plan we are talking about here costs Rs 619. This is not a new plan. It has been there since Airtel hiked the tariffs for customers. Even though this plan doesn't bundle the benefit of unlimited 5G, there are entertainment benefits bundled. Let's take a look at the details of the plan to understand what we get with it.









Bharti Airtel Rs 619 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 619 prepaid plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. This plan carries a service validity of 60 days. The additional entertainment benefit bundled with this plan is Airtel Xstream Play. This is an OTT platform owned by Airtel which aggregates content from several OTT platforms such as SonyLIV and more. Users with Xstream Play access will be able to watch all of their favourite TV shows and movies with a single login.

There are other Airtel Thanks benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes. Since this is a plan which bundles 1.5GB of daily data, it only comes with 4G data. Airtel and Jio have made it such that only prepaid plans which bundle 2GB of daily data will offer unlimited 5G to the customers. If you are looking for a plan with almost similar validity from Airtel which also bundles unlimited 5G, then you can definitely check out the Rs 649 plan. It costs only Rs 30 more than the Rs 619 plan but comes with unlimited 5G and a service validity of 56 days.