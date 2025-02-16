Airtel Recharge Plans with JioHotstar Subscription

The Rs 3999 plan from Airtel is the most expensive prepaid recharge option available for Airtel customers. This plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar (which is now JioHotstar) for 365 days and offers unlimited voice calling, unlimited 5G data, 2.5GB of daily data (4G), and 100 SMS/day.

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is now offering prepaid plans bundled with JioHotstar.
  • The Disney+ Hotstar platform has now been revamped as JioHotstar and features the content from both Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.
  • The second plan on this list is the Rs 1029 plan.

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is now offering prepaid plans bundled with JioHotstar. Don't worry, if you are confused, these are actually the same plans that bundled Disney+ Hotstar. The Disney+ Hotstar platform has now been revamped as JioHotstar and features the content from both Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema. This means that titles like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragons, and more have returned to the Hotstar platform. Read more details about the JioHotstar subscription plans in India through the link below. For now, let's keep our focus on the JioHotstar plans bundled with Airtel's prepid recharges.




Read More - JioHotstar Subscription Plans Start at Just Rs 149: Details Here

Airtel Recharge Plans with JioHotstar

The Rs 3999 plan from Airtel is the most expensive prepaid recharge option available for Airtel customers. This plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar (which is now JioHotstar) for 365 days and offers unlimited voice calling, unlimited 5G data, 2.5GB of daily data (4G), and 100 SMS/day. Other benefits of this plan are Airtel Xstream Play subscription, Apollo 24|7, and free Hellotunes. Note that it is JioHotstar Mobile subscription that is bundled with this plan.

Read More - What’s the Future for JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar as JioHotstar is Here

The second plan on this list is the Rs 1029 plan. Airtel's Rs 1029 plan comes with 2GB of daily data (4G), unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months. Users get additional benefits such as, Xstream Play subscription,  RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes.

Lastly, there's the Rs 398 plan. It is the most affordable in this list, and Airtel's Rs 398 plan comes with a service validity of just 28 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data (4G), unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, and a free access to JioHostar Mobile subscription for 28 days. Free Hellotunes is also bundled with this plan.

