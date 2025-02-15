What’s the Future for JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar as JioHotstar is Here

JioCinema, the OTT (over-the-top) platform owned by Viacom18 has now merged with Disney+ Hotstar. So what is going to happen to JioCinema and its premium subscribers now? Well, firstly, both JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar's content will be available under a new OTT platform called JioHotstar. As for JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, users can't purchase their individual subscriptions anymore. JioCinema app is now showing any option for premium plans. Users who are already subscribed to the JioCinema platform's premium subscription have been shifted to JioHotstar's premium plan.









JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar are likely going to get discontinued as individual platforms. Disney+ Hotstar app has already been updated to JioHotstar. While JioCinema as an app is still there, it will likely be removed in the near future. This will allow Reliance, the entity driving JioStar to ensure that JioHotstar becomes the central hub of entertainment for the users.

Be it cricket telecasting rights, HBO's most famous TV shows, or more, everything is present under the banner of JioHotstar. JioCinema had extremely cheap plans for customers starting at Rs 29 per month. This gave users Premium access to the content. However, JioHotstar isn't going to be that cheap. Its premium plan has been priced at Rs 499 for three months. At the same time, it worth noting that there are more affordable JioHotstar plans available, but they are not premium access.

It will be interesting to see if users get to see live cricket for free with the new JioHotstar platform. It used to be free with the JioCinema platform. However, the new entity's focus may be on scaling revenue from the subscriptions and thus this year's IPL may come under a subscription fee.