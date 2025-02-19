FutureProof Technologies Launches AI-Powered Insurance Agency

Reported by Kripa B 0

FutureProof Insurance Agency leverages AI-driven risk assessment to optimize insurance distribution and profitability for carrier partners.

Highlights

  • FutureProof Insurance Agency applies advanced AI models to improve underwriting and profitability.
  • The agency collaborates with leading insurance carriers across the US.
  • FutureProof helps carriers avoid low-performing business by filtering risks effectively.

Follow Us

FutureProof Technologies Launches AI-Powered Insurance Agency
FutureProof Technologies, a venture-backed insurtech startup, has announced the launch of FutureProof Insurance Agency, a wholly-owned subsidiary designed to enhance insurance distribution through AI-driven risk selection.

Also Read: CCC Intelligent Solutions to Acquire EvolutionIQ, Expanding AI Capabilities in Insurance Claims




Leveraging AI for Smarter Risk Selection

The agency sells policies for dozens of carrier partners across the US, leveraging FutureProof's risk selection technology. The company states that this expansion builds on its success with its AI-enabled property Managing General Agent (MGA), further solidifying its role as a "leading innovator in the insurance industry."

Unlike traditional agencies, FutureProof Insurance Agency applies AI-powered risk assessment to ensure it sells profitable policies for its carrier partners. "This additional risk filter allows FutureProof's agency to provide unique value by aiming to generate profitable portfolios for its carrier partners. This addresses a major pain point for carriers that sometimes struggle with agencies that generate low-performing business," the company explained.

Also Read: Visa Completes Acquisition of Featurespace to Enhance AI-Powered Fraud Prevention

Driving High-Quality Customer Acquisition

To support this effort, FutureProof has also introduced a lead generation and distribution operation to drive high-quality customer acquisition.

"With our proprietary technology, FutureProof can provide an additional risk filter for our carrier partners, which is a unique offering," said Alisa Valderrama, FutureProof's Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

"FutureProof addresses a massive issue for carriers, which is why within a matter of several months we have been appointed by dozens of carriers, including some of the biggest consumer-facing brand names in the country," said Farhan Husain, FutureProof's Chief Business Officer and former CEO of a national P&C agency.

Also Read: Leap Financial Raises USD 3.5 Million to Enhance Cross-Border Payments with AI

By integrating AI into underwriting, pricing, and policy distribution, FutureProof Technologies says it continues to push the boundaries of AI in the insurance sector.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Bsnl its still 15 days

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

rahul_yadav :

It gonna be full of Ads like their set top box

Jio Launches AI-Powered JioTele OS for Smart TVs in India

Faraz :

Jio was so close to 500 million customers.. (489.7 million) But then they raised tariffs just to get rid of…

Reliance Jio Q2 FY25 Net Profit at Rs 6539 Crore:…

Faraz :

Offtopic : My vi website is down now.

6 GHz Band and AI to Enhance Wi-Fi Experience for…

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol

6 GHz Band and AI to Enhance Wi-Fi Experience for…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments