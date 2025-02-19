Stc Group and Ericsson Announce Fusion Partnership



Saudi Arabia's Stc Group and Ericsson have announced a strategic partnership under the "Fusion Partnership" initiative at LEAP 2025. The collaboration aims to enhance solutions for businesses and consumers, focusing on product development, technology alignment, joint innovation, and knowledge-sharing.

Stc and Ericsson Unite for Fusion Partnership

"The stc-Ericsson Fusion Partnership unites two industry key players with a shared vision of co-creating value-added solutions that address evolving customer needs," Stc Group said in a joint statement on February 17.

Covering all network domains, the initiative will optimize network operations efficiency, infrastructure monetization, and telecom capabilities while advancing the global digital ecosystem.

Key Focus Areas

By leveraging Ericsson's technology solutions and stc's infrastructure, "the collaboration aims to deliver innovative services, enhance network reliability, and build next-generation telecom capabilities," the official release said.

Years of Collaboration

Ericsson and stc Group reiterated their collaborative history of over 50 years in shaping Saudi Arabia's telecom landscape, with Ericsson serving as a major network supplier in the country since the inception of GSM (2G). This latest agreement further strengthens their partnership, according to the companies.