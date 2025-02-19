DoT Tells Instagram, X and More to Remove Content Breaching Telecom Act 2023

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Telecom Act, 2023, doesn't allow people to obtain SIM or other telecom identification through cheating, fraud, or impersonation. This is a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

Highlights

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked the social media platforms such as Instagram, X, Facebook, and more to remove content that breaches telecom act.
  • In an advisory issued on February 18, 2025, DoT has brought to attention that an influencer has used a social media platform to tell people how to change their Calling Line Identification (CLI) number.
  • This is against the telecom act 2023.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked the social media platforms such as Instagram, X, Facebook, and more to remove content that breaches telecom act. In an advisory issued on February 18, 2025, DoT has brought to attention that an influencer has used a social media platform to tell people how to change their Calling Line Identification (CLI) number while making calls so that the calling receiving party seems some other number on their screen. DoT said that this is tampering of telecommunication identification and is called CLI spoofing. This is against the telecom act 2023.




The Telecom Act, 2023, doesn't allow people to obtain SIM or other telecom identification through cheating, fraud, or impersonation. This is a cognisable and non-bailable offence. Such offences are punishable and the punishment can include imprisonment for a term of up to three years, or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakhs or both.

Further, any application that allows users to tamper with CLI is helping users with committing an offence by going against the rules of the telecom act, 2023. DoT has asked the social media platforms to remove any such content that is promoting going against the telecom act, 2023. Along with that, the DoT advisory said that action against people or entities posting such content may be initiated. All the social media platforms operating in India will have to adhere to the advisory from the telecom department.

