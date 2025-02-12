Stc Group Partners with AWS to Drive AI and Cloud Transformation in Saudi Arabia

The collaboration aims to enhance cloud-based services, AI infrastructure, and digital transformation across the Middle East.

Highlights

  • stc Group achieves AWS System Integrator Premier Partner status.
  • The partnership will drive digital transformation across healthcare, finance, education, energy, and government sectors.
  • AI is projected to contribute USD 130 billion to Saudi Arabia’s economy by 2030.

Stc Group Partners with AWS to Drive AI and Cloud Innovation in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian telecommunications company stc Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a collaboration to advance digital transformation in Saudi Arabia by supporting cloud-based services and AI infrastructure. As part of this partnership, stc Group has been recognised as a System Integrator Premier Partner, the highest AWS Partner Tier.

AWS and stc Group to Drive AI Innovation

"The strategic collaboration between stc Group and AWS focuses on integrating local content development, advancing sustainability initiatives, and fostering knowledge sharing," stc Group and AWS said.

This initiative will combine AWS’s cloud infrastructure and generative AI/ML services, such as Amazon Bedrock, with stc Group's capabilities. This will scale cloud-based workloads and AI-powered innovation in sectors such as healthcare, finance, sports, education, energy, industrial, logistics and government sectors across the Middle East, the companies said in a press release on February 11, 2025.

Facilitating Cloud Migration and AI Adoption

stc Group will leverage AWS's expertise to deliver innovative solutions tailored to customers in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Gulf countries, including Bahrain and Kuwait.

Furthermore, stc Group and AWS will develop comprehensive guidance and services for stc Group customers to facilitate migration to AWS Cloud and the adoption of generative AI/ML services. According to the companies, these solutions will enhance cloud capabilities across more industries, driving markets into the AI-driven economy without technical complexities.

Economic Impact of AI and Cloud Services

Meanwhile, the partners cited a PwC report stating that AI will contribute USD 130 billion to Saudi Arabia's economy by 2030, while analysts at IDC predict that the value of public cloud services will reach just under USD 4 billion by 2027, growing by 23 percent annually over the next two years.

